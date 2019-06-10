Souhan; Twins’ Lineup Is Tough [PODCAST]

The Twins took 2 out of 3 games at Detroit over the weekend including a 12-2 rout of the Tigers Sunday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins' lineup got even tougher with the return of Nelson Cruz. When asked if the Twins' would consider trading any of their 3 catchers, he said no. Listen to the conversation below.

The NHL Stanley Cup Finals will go to a deciding Game 7 in Boston Wednesday night. Jim says the better team in the series has gone back and forth.

The NBA Finals resume tonight in Toronto with the Raptors looking to close it out.

Adrian Peterson told the Star Tribune he will retire as a Viking. Jim Souhan expected that.