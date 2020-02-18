Souhan; Twins Have Expectations [PODCAST]

The Twins held their first full squad practice Monday in Fort Myers, Florida. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins have expectations this season and in past years when they've had expectations they haven't been able to meet those. Listen below.

The Gopher men's and women's basketball teams could be shutout of the NCAA tournament this season. The men 's team still has a chance and Jim talked about some changes that could help them right the ship.