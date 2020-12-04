Souhan; Twins Had to Bring Back Rogers [PODCAST]

The Twins signed relief pitcher Taylor Rogers to a 1-year $6 Million contract. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins had to bring back Rogers. He says Rogers is their best relief pitcher even if he may not be ideal as the closer. Jim expects the Twins to be looking for power arms in free agency and will likely sign 1 or 2.

The Vikings host Jacksonville Sunday at noon. Hear the game on WJON with coverage beginning at 11 a.m. Jim says running back Dalvin Cook is expected to be available but rookie defensive end D.J. Wonnum is questionable having missed practice both on Wednesday and Thursday. Jim says Mike Zimmer and co-defensive coordinator Andrae Patterson have been instrumental in developing young defensive lineman. He says some examples of this are former 3rd round pick Danielle Hunter and former 4th rounder Everson Griffin.

The Gopher men's hockey team is ranked #5 in the nation and is 5-0 after a win Thursday night over Michigan State. Jim says there is lots of season left to play but this is what Gopher hockey fans have been waiting for.

The Gopher men's basketball team will host North Dakota tonight at Williams Arena. Jim says this Gopher team really needs games to learn to play together. The Gophers will be tested next Tuesday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge when they play Boston College.