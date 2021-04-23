Souhan; Twins Get a Look at Gordon and Kirilloff [PODCAST]

The Twins are promoting outfielder Alex Kirilloff and infielder Nick Gordon. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins have higher hopes for Kirilloff than Gordeon. Souhan says Kirilloff could be their answer in left field and his high end could be a Max Kepler with better plate disipline. Jim sees former top prospect Gordon as a utility infielder in the major leagues. The Twins placed first baseman Miguel Sano on the injured list with a strained hamstring. Both Sano and Kepler have been struggling at the plate this season. Now both aren't available to play as Kepler and Kyle Garlick remain on the Covid-19 restricted list.

The Minnesota Wild plays at the L.A. Kings tonight at 9 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM at 8:45. Jim says this isn't a big test for the Wild despite some recent struggles against the Kings in the past. Souhan says the re-signing of center Ryan Hartman makes sense to avoid salary arbitration and the possibility of losing him. He says Hartman has been productive this season.

The NFL draft is next Thursday-Saturday April 29 - May 1. Jim says the Vikings are interested in offensive linemen but could choose to trade up or down and might draft a guard or edge rusher. Jim says Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell is the top tackle available but is unlikely to be available when the Viking pick #14. He says USC left tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker could be an option at #14 unless the Vikings decide to take an edge rusher.

