Souhan; Twins Can’t Win them all [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 3-1 at home to the Chicago White Sox Wednesday night at Target Field. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins just didn't hit the ball well enough to beat the White Sox that night. Jim isn't sure what to expect from Kyle Gibson tonight and says he is still in the mix to possibly be their 3rd starter in the playoffs. Others that could grab that 3rd starter spot are Devin Smeltzer, Martin Perez and Randy Dobnak. Listen below.

The Vikings host Oakland Sunday at noon. Kirk Cousins said he needs to play better. Jim Souhan feels Cousins is being told to be accountable when talking to the media but isn't sure this isn't hurting his confidence.