Souhan; Trading Zucker Made Sense [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild traded left wing Jason Zucker yesterday for left wing Alex Galchenyuk, defense prospect Calen Addison and a conditional 2020 first round draft pick. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He thought trading Zucker made sense and was the one expected player to move for the Wild before the trade deadline.

Major League Baseball is looking at possibly going to 10-14 teams making the playoffs as early as 2022. Jim isn't against the idea but feels Major League Baseball is throwing this option out there to see how it is received.

The Timberwolves lost in D'Angelo Russell's debut at Toronto. Jim thinks this version of the Timberwolves will be exciting for fans but he isn't sure it will turn into wins right away.