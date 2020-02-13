Souhan; Timberwolves Not on the Same Page Yet [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves lost 115-108 at home against Charlotte Wednesday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says defensively the team isn't on the same page but because they have 8 new players. Listen to our conversation below.

Major League Baseball has added some rule changes including a pitcher must face a minimum of 3 batters before he can be replaced and roster expand to 26 players. Jim talks about how these changes will affect the game in 2020.

The Wild host the New York Rangers tonight at 7pm. Jim says there is little room for error if they want to be a playoff team.