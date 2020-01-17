Souhan; Teague Wasn’t a Fit with the Wolves [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves traded point guard Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham to the Atlanta Hawks for Allen Crabbe Thursday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Teague fit with the Tom Thibodeau scheme but not with Ryan Saunders. Jim says the Wolves would still like to acquire D'Angelo Russell but he doesn't think they can pull that off.

The Wild defeated Tampa Bay Thursday night. Jim says the Wild don't really have an identity and are not interested in tearing it down right now.

The Gophers are losing top scorer Destiny Pitts. Jim talks about why she wants to transfer.