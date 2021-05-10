Souhan; T-Wolves Winning While Others are Tanking [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves rolled to a 128-96 win over the Orlando Magic in Orlando Sunday night to improve to 21-47 this season. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Wolves, unlike many other teams with a similar win/loss record, are trying to win and gain some momentum for the 2021-2022 season. Jim says the Wolves' roster and talent is just too much for what Orlando is throwing out there right now. Souhan says it's good to see Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell playing well together but little else about blowout games like last night's say much about this team.

The Minnesota Wild have just 2 regular season games remaining and could move past Colorado into 2nd place in the Division and ensure home ice advantage in their first round playoff series. Jim says playing at home doesn't seem to matter as much in the NHL as it does in many other sports so and much as it would be nice to have home ice advantage it doesn't matter that much.

The Twins had their game rained out in Detroit Sunday. The Twins called up outfielder Trevor Larnach from Triple-A St. Paul Friday to replace Byron Buxton who went on the injured list. Jim says Larnach doesn't have the ceiling that Alex Kirilloff has as a hitter but he could be on the level of a Max Kepler. Souhan says the baseball being used in Major League Baseball this year has altered the batting average, amount of strikeouts and runs scored this season. MLB has already seen 5 no-hitters thrown as well. Jim says some teams have turned to speed and defense becoming more of a focus. He says the Twins focused on defense at shortstop in their free agent signing of Andrelton Simmons.

