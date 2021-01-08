Souhan; T-Wolves So Many Defensive Issues [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves lost their 6th straight game 135-117 Thursday night in Portland to fall to 2-6. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Wolves have so many issues on defense and don't seem to be playing with the effort needed. He says many of their players are asked to do things they aren't capable of. He says Juancho Hernangomez isn't a starting quality player, Ed Davis shouldn't be getting NBA minutes anymore and Jarett Culver isn't ready to be a NBA starter. Jim says the Wolves are too dependent on Karl-Anthony Towns being the #1 option.

The NFL playoffs start this weekend with 3 games Saturday and 3 on Sunday. Jim says the Seattle/Rams game and Bucs/Washington games interest him the most. He says he expects a low scoring game between the Rams and Seahawks. Jim says there is intrigue with the Bucs/Washington game due to quarterbacks Alex Smith and Tom Brady.

The Cleveland Indians traded short stop Francisco Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets. Jim says Cleveland is in rebuild mode. With Cleveland in rebuild mode their are unlikely to resign relief pitcher Brad Hand. Jim says it's unclear if the Twins would have interest in the Chaska native. Jim says baseball free agency is stalled because of no decision on the DH in the National League. He says the Twins can't move forward until they know if Nelson Cruz is apart of their team or not.