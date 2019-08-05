Souhan; Smeltzer Has a Place on this Team [PODCAST]

The Twins completed a 3-game sweep of the Royals Sunday with a 3-0 win. Devin Smeltzer make the start for the Twins and threw 6 shutout innings to get his first major league win. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Smeltzer will likely stay in the rotation in place of Pineda and could stick beyond Pineda's return. Listen to the conversation below.

The Vikings play their first preseason game Friday night at New Orleans. Jim Souhan suspects with the new offensive scheme that the starters might play some in this game. Position battles Jim is interested in include 3rd receiver, cornerback and the backup quarterback spot.