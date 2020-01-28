Souhan; Saunders May Not be the Guy [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves lost 133-129 in overtime Monday night to Sacramento and have now dropped 10 games in a row. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He isn't sure that Ryan Saunders is the right person to coach this team. Listen to our conversation below.

The Gopher women's basketball team lost their 7th Big Ten game of the season last night and are now 12-8 overall. Jim thinks Lindsay Whalen really needs to hit the recruiting trail.

The Vikings promoted defensive coaches Andre Patterson and Adam Zimmer to co-defensive coordinators. Jim talks about what their roles will be.