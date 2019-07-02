Souhan; Russell Is Staying With the Warriors [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves were in pursuit of point guard D'Angelo Russell last weekend but lost out to Golden State who pulled off a sign and trade deal with Brooklyn to land him. Some reports yesterday indicated the Warriors may be willing to trade Russell. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He doesn't expect Golden State to trade Russell after going through all the effort to trade for him.

The Timberwolves acquired 3 players yesterday. The 3 are guards Treveon Graham and Shabazz Napier and forward Jordan Bell. Jim thinks Bell could have the biggest impact among the 3.

The Minnesota Wild signed a pair of free agents yesterday. Both are forwards. They are Mats Zuccarello and Ryan Hartman. Jim thinks Zuccarello will be a first or 2nd line guy in Minnesota.