Souhan; Remembering Chris Doleman [PODCAST]

Longtime Viking defensive end and Hall of Famer Chris Doleman died at the age of 58 yesterday after a long battle with cancer. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He talked about the career of Doleman and the impact he made with the Vikings.

The 49ers passed on quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the other quarterbacks in the NFL draft a few years ago when Kyle Shanahan was in his first year at Head Coach of the 49ers. Jim says the reason is because the 49ers to looking to bring in Kirk Cousins as a free agent. San Francisco instead traded for Jimmy Garoppolo.