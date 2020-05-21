Souhan; Pro Sports Will Find a Way to Get Back [PODCAST]

Major League Baseball, the NBA, the WNBA and NHL continue to push forward with hopes of playing at some point this summer. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He thinks Major League Baseball will find a way to play and thinks the NBA and NHL are looking more likely now. Listen below.

Nelson Cruz and Maya Moore are both finalists for the Muhammed Ali Humanitarian Award. Jim Souhan talked about how great of a guy Nelson Cruz has been with the Twins and all the great things he does in the community.