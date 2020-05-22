Souhan; NHL Could be First Pro Sport Back [PODCAST]

The NHL is expected to reveal the results of a vote on return-to-play tonight. The proposal would put 24 teams in a playoff that would have the Wild open the playoffs against Vancouver. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan thinks Major League Baseball and the NFL will return this year as it stands now. He is more skeptical about the NHL and NBA.

Which Twins teams is the best of all time? Jim Souhan weighed in this topic. He says it is hard to argue with the '91 Twins, but '87, '65 and '69 were all great teams.