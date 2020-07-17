Souhan; NFL Will Find A Way to Play [PODCAST]

The NFL is making plans for the 2020 season and are looking to adjust due to Covid-19. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the NFL has Oakley face guards that could protect players and if they are uncomfortable the players may just have to adjust. He says the NFL will play games this season unless the amount of positive cases prevents them from doing that. Jim doesn't expect what happens in the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball to influence their decision too much.

The MIAC has cancelled fall non-conference sporting events. Jim says the conference makes more money and has more at stake with conference games. St. John's football was scheduled to host Aurora and Whitworth in September. Those games are now gone. The MIAC consists of 13 schools including St. John's University and the College of St. Benedict.

Devan Booker to the Timberwolves in trade from Phoenix is a hot thread online. Jim says that is mostly fan generated and is unlikely. He says Phoenix doesn't want to trade their best player for a group of players that wouldn't include Karl-Anthony Towns or DeAngelo Russell. Jim says this year's draft of NBA talent isn't necessary great and that the Wolves may not have enough assets to acquire Booker. He says many other trades are more likely.