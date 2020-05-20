Souhan; NFL Should Have More Minority Head Coaches [PODCAST]

The NFL is for year's encouraged teams to hire minority coaches and making it mandatory to at least interview top candidates. The NFL has looked at giving teams draft pick benefits if they hire minority coaches but has tabled the issue for now. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the amount of head coaches doesn't represent the percentage of minority players in the league.

The NHL is looking at just a few cities to be the hub for league games and Minnesota/St. Paul might make the most sense. Souhan says the league needs available hotels, multiple locker rooms at the arena and plenty of practice rinks close by. Minneapolis/St. Paul has those.