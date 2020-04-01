Souhan; NFL Season Could Go into March in 2021 [PODCAST]

The NFL is moving ahead with 2 additional playoff teams starting in the 2020 season. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the NFL may have to push back their season and that could cause the playoffs to extend into February and Super Bowl could be played in March. Listen below.

The Gopher basketball team is one of 6 schools in the paired down list of schools that 4-star shooting guard Kerwin Walton released on social media yesterday. Jim Souhan thinks the Gophers have a real shot at getting him despite big name schools like North Carolina and Arizona being on the list.

St. Thomas is still expected a meeting with the NCAA this month to discuss the possibility of them be allowed to move from Division III to Division I. Jim says St. Thomas has the money to make it work.