Souhan; NFL Dropping Preseason Games Makes Sense [PODCAST]

The NFL will not play preseason games this season. The NFL a few weeks ago eliminated weeks 1 and 4 of the preseason and is now cancelling weeks 2 and 3 of the preseason too. The league also plans to test players for Covid-19 everyday to start with. Start Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says it never made sense the NFL to play games that had no meaning during this pandemic.

The Twins play the Cubs tonight in Chicago in the lone exhibition game. Jim expects Rocco Baldelli to handle the game in a similar way to a late spring training game. He says the starters will get their feet wet but many players will see time in this game.

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor is interested in selling the team. The Wilf family, who owns the Vikings, are reportedly the front runner to buy the team. Former Timberwolf Kevin Garnett says he's forming a group to buy the team. It's unclear who else might be in the Garnett group. Jim Souhan says the Wilf family makes sense because they own the Vikings and could keep the team in Minnesota. Souhan says it's unclear if Garnett is in a viable group to guy the team but he does say the their is still some bad blood with Garnett and Glen Taylor.