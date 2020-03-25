Souhan; NFL Draft Should be Pushed Back [PODCAST]

The NFL is still planning their April 23-25 draft despite NFL General Managers requesting to move the date of the event.  Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan is siding with the GMs.

 

Karl-Anthony Towns has been hit by Covid-19.  He suspects that his mother has the virus and has been hospitalized and is currently in a medically induced coma.  Jim talks about the seriousness of this disease.

Daniel Oturu could still decide to return to the Gophers.  He has until June 3 to decide to come back to college.  Jim doesn't expect that to happen because the feeling is that Oturu will be a first round pick.

