Souhan; NFL Draft Should be Pushed Back [PODCAST]

The NFL is still planning their April 23-25 draft despite NFL General Managers requesting to move the date of the event. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan is siding with the GMs.

Karl-Anthony Towns has been hit by Covid-19. He suspects that his mother has the virus and has been hospitalized and is currently in a medically induced coma. Jim talks about the seriousness of this disease.

Daniel Oturu could still decide to return to the Gophers. He has until June 3 to decide to come back to college. Jim doesn't expect that to happen because the feeling is that Oturu will be a first round pick.