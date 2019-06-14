Souhan; NBA Offseason Will Be Interesting [PODCAST]

The Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 4 games to 2 to capture the NBA Title. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He said the Raptors were the better team but Game 6 may have had a different result of Klay Thompson had not gotten hurt. Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard highlight a long time of NBA free agents. Jim suggests that Leonard will may be the first domino to fall.

The first day of the U.S. Golf Tournament came to an end with Justin Rose leading by 1 shot over a host of golfers. Jim suggested that this native Californian may have his best chance at his first major win.

The Twins outscored the Mariners Thursday 10-5 and will host Kansas City Friday-Sunday. Jim talked about what the team has seen from Michael Pineda so far.