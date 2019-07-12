Souhan; NBA Off-season is Good Drama [PODCAST]

The Houston Rockets traded for Russell Westbrook from the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday giving up point guard Chris Paul and multiple 1st round draft picks. The Rockets are using the same formula that many other teams are rolling with. They now have 2 superstars including the Lakers and Clippers in the Western Conference. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim says he loves the NBA off-season but says the regular season just isn't as interesting.

The Twins continue to lead the American League Central but their lead isn't large with Cleveland surging prior to the All Star Break. Jim Souhan suggested that the Twins will be careful with how many and what players they add before the trade deadline to make sure they don't upset the locker room. The Twins open a 3-game series at Cleveland Friday night at 6:10. Hear the Twins on WJON.