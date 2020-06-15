Souhan; MLB Screwed This Up [PODCAST]

Major League Baseball remains at an impasse in their negotiations to return to play. The sticking points for the players and owners remains to be money. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says he is "disgusted" with both the owners and players that no deal has been reached and that they aren't close to a deal.

If the MLB owners decide to just institute a season, which both sides agreed to back in March, they would likely be looking at a 50-game schedule with prorated salaries for the players.

The NBA could be faced with another challenge in their pursuit of return to play. Some NBA players disagree with returning to play due to the Black Lives Matter movement feeling that returning to play in this social climate would be counter productive to the mission of the movement. Some players are also concerned about the bubble requirement for players, families and staff in Orlando due to Covid-19.

The NCAA is expected to review the St. Thomas request to become a Division I Athletic Institution this week. The plan is that the NCAA will review the request Tuesday or Wednesday. St. Thomas received an invite from the Summit League to join their conference. The Summit League doesn't offer football or hockey.

The Gopher basketball team will find out today which school 6'7 forward Both Gach will transfer to. Gach narrowed his choices to Maryland, Creighton, Iowa State, Auburn and Minnesota. Gach played his first 2 years in college at Utah and played high school basketball at Austin.