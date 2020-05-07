Souhan; MLB Optimistic to Come Back in June [PODCAST]

According to Jeff Passan with ESPN Major League Baseball is looking at returning to play with a second spring training in June and regular season games starting in July. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says this timetable is the most optimistic one out there.

Quarterback is the most important position in football. Jim talks about what position he thinks has become the 2nd most important. He says running back is a position that doesn't have the same importance it once had.