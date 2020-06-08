Souhan; MLB is Missing an Opportunity [PODCAST]

Major League Baseball owners and the MLB players Association appear to be far apart on an agreement to return to play this summer. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan thinks Major League Baseball is missing an opportunity to be part of the healing process for the nation due to Covid-19.

The NFL still plans to play 4 preseason games and 16 regular season games. Jim thinks the NFL will play this fall even if Covid-19 resurfaces in a outbreaks this fall. Jim thinks the NFL will find a way to make it work and has enough money in television dollars to play without fans.

The PGA returns this weekend in Fort Worth, Texas with the Charles Schwab Invitational at Colonial Golf Course. Jim says the PGA is requiring golfers to get tested before each round and is asking golfers to minimize their contact with people after each round. Many golfers will be flown in on Charter flights to limit their contact by not going to airports.

It is possible from August-November that we'll have all 4 major professional sports happening at the same time. We would also have more NASCAR, 4 golf majors, possibly the WNBA and College Football. It is possible that August-November will be the busiest stretch of sports during a 3 month period ever.