Souhan; MLB Adjustments Might Help the Game [PODCAST]

Major League Baseball is planning a return in July with players reporting July 1st and regular season games beginning July 23 or 24. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the change to designated hitter in the National League is a good thing and he likes the idea of starting extra innings with a runner at 2nd base. MLB will also start the season with rosters of 30 players and teams will always carry a 3rd catcher which will almost certainly benefit Willians Astudillo with the Twins.

Jim suggested with expanding roster that the Twins may include a speed player like Nick Gordon or give top prospects Royce Lewis and/or Alex Kiriloff a chance to debut this season. He also thought teams may choose to carry 15 pitchers.

The Twins signed first round pick Aaron Sabato to a contract with a signing bonus of $2.75 Million. Jim says Sabato fits with what they want to do. The Twins want players who hit the ball a long way and Sabato did that for 2 years at the University of North Carolina.

L.A. Lakers guard Avery Johnson has chosen not top play for the Lakers when they restart next month due to Covid-19. Jim thought this was significant because the Lakers are a team that has a chance to make a deep run in the playoffs. Jim says more players will likely also decide not to play.

