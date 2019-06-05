Souhan; Kimbrel to the Twins Makes Sense [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 5-2 at Cleveland Tuesday night to open the 3-game series. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says rookie Devin Smeltzer didn't pitch poorly but fell behind on the count too much and made some mistakes. The Twins are on the short list of teams that are in contention for free agent pitchers Craig Kimbrel and Dallas Keuchel. Jim says Kimbrel makes the most sense for the Twins. Listen below.

Jim says the Twins may not be the best team in baseball but based on run differential they are right there with the Astros and Dodgers.

The Vikings started organized team activities Tuesday. Jim says the Vikings won't get cornerback Mike Hughes back until July. He also says Sean Mannion is the most likely guy to be their backup quarterback but that will be an interesting battle.