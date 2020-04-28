Souhan; Jordan Wasn’t a Nice Guy [PODCAST]

ESPN has been airing a documentary on the Chicago Bulls called "The Last Dance" which documents the Bulls rise to success and focuses on the season of their last Championship. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Michael Jordan was rough on his teammates and management and was not as nice of a guy as Lebron James.

The Gopher men's basketball team added another transfer in 6'8 guard/forward Drew Peterson. Jim says the Gopher appear to have good depth as long as both Peterson and fellow transfer Liam Robbins are granted a waiver so they are eligible to play immediately.