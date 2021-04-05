Souhan; Great Sports Weekend [PODCAST]

The Twins won 2 out of 3 in Milwaukee to begin the season this past weekend. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins were close to opening the season with a sweep against the Brewers. Souhan says both Jose Berrios and Michael Pineda were impressive in their outings and he says Berrios has never looked better. He also says Byron Buxton has gotten off to a good start and it's encouraging that the Twins are comfortable with Buxton hitting in the #3 spot in the batting order.

The NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments were entertaining this past weekend. Jim says the UCLA/Gonzaga game Saturday night was the game of the tournament. He says Minnesota native Jalen Suggs did so many things to lift the Bulldogs to the win including the game-winning banked in 3-point shot at the buzzer in overtime to win it for Gonzaga. Jim says the women's tournament was more entertaining than the men's tournament.

The Gopher men's basketball team received two more verbal commitments from transfers to join the team. Jim says if the Gophers decide to bring back assistant coach Ed Conroy it is possible that his nephew Liam Robbins will stay with the program. Jim says he's not sure the Gophers will commit to Conroy.

The Timberwolves and Wild will both have fans at their home games tonight. Jim says both organizations will be happy to have some fans back but he says the level and intensity wasn't adversely affected by a lack of fans.

