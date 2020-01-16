Souhan; Gophers Should be a NCAA Team [PODCAST]

The Gopher men's basketball team downed Penn State 75-69 Thursday night to improve to 10-7 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He thinks if the Gophers can finish no worse than 10-10 in the Big Ten they should make the NCAA tournament. Listen below.

The Timberwolves played without Karl-Anthony Towns again Wednesday night. He's recovered from his knee injury but is now sick. Jim thinks he'll be back soon.

The Twins now have some flexibility to trade prospects for pitching now that they've signed free agent third baseman Josh Donaldson. Jim thinks they have players they are now willing to include in trade.