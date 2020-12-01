Souhan; Gopher MBB Wins Ugly [PODCAST]

The Gopher men's basketball team improved to 3-0 after posting a 67-64 win over Loyola Marymount Monday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Gophers didn't play well in this one and were bailed out by a hot Marcus Carr down the stretch. Carr hit the game-winning 3-point shot to break the 64-all tie with 2.7 seconds left. Jim says playing a team back to back games can be a challenge but they need the outside shooting of Gabe Kalcheur. He has struggled shooting the ball so far this season.

The Gopher football team was forced to cancel their 2nd straight game due to Covid-19 concerns. Jim says Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren cares about the student athlete and his initial intention wasn't to play a football season this fall/winter. He says Warren was pressured into it by the member schools. Jim doesn't see why the Gophers would play the Nebraska game on December 12.

The Star Tribune is reporting that the Twins will be announcing soon that the St. Paul Saints will be their new triple-A affiliate and Wichita will be the Twins AA affiliate. Jim says having the Saints as the triple-A affiliate makes a lot of sense and will be great for the media to cover players on rehab assignments or prospects on their way up to the big leagues.

Jim says the Twins made an offer to free agent pitcher Charlie Morton and he expects the Twins to make an offer for the top free agent starting pitcher Trevor Bauer as well. Jim says Nelson Cruz is waiting to see if the National League adopts the DH. If they do that could increase his options and up his asking price. The Twins are interested in bringing back Cruz.