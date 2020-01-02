Souhan; Gopher Football Could be Good for Awhile [PODCAST]

The Gopher football team defeated Auburn 31-24 on New Year's Day in the Outback Bowl to get their 11th win. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Gopher football team could actually be better in 2020 after posting a great season this past year.

The Twins signed a pair of starting pitchers on New Year's eve. Jim says Rich Hill would really help the team if he stays healthy and that Homer Bailey is more of a depth guy.

The Timberwolves have been playing without Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. Jim isn't sure when either player will be back.