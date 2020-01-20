Souhan; Expects Close Game with Chiefs and 49ers [PODCAST]

Super Bowl LIV is now set. It will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He expects this to be a close game and stopped short of giving either team the edge. Listen below.

The Vikings have many decisions to make in regards to personnel this off-season. Jim talked about what priorities the team might have. He expects the team to decide soon on whether they'll offer a contract extension to running back Dalvin Cook.

The Gopher men's basketball team lost at Rutgers Sunday. He thinks Rutgers is for real.