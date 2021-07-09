Souhan; College Basketball Could Be in Trouble [PODCAST]

College basketball appears to be changing. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says many top high school basketball players are choosing to play in the G-League or oversees instead of the college basketball experience. Because of this increased trend Souhan says the NCAA will need to pivot to paying college basketball players for playing because there is a real risk of losing these top kids to other options. He says more kids might also choose to keep their names available for the NBA draft and if they aren't drafted to play in Europe or in the G-League.

The Twins came from behind to beat the the Tigers 5-3 Thursday night at Target Field. Jim says the Twins should stick with veteran players like J.A. Happ as long as possible because forcing a young player to the majors too soon could be a negative. He says the only two players the Twins could choose to trade that could net top prospects this month are Jose Berrios and Taylor Rogers. He says he still thinks the Twins would have to be overwhelmed by the offer to trade either of those players.

The Minnesota Lynx are 10-7 and has won 10 of their last 13 games. Jim says the Lynx are one of the top teams in the WNBA but he stopped short of calling them a championship contender. He says they are 4th place in the WNBA which shows how hot they have become. The Lynx play at Las Vegas tonight at 9:30 p.m.