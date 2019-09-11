Souhan; Berrios’ Jem is a Welcome Sight [PODCAST]

The Twins blanked the Nationals 6-0 Tuesday night to open a 3-game series with Washington. Jose Berrios threw 7 shutout innings with just 2 hits and 1 walk allowed to get the win. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He talked about how important it was for Berrios to get back on track with playoffs looming. Listen below.

The Twins got Nelson Cruz back in the lineup Tuesday night and could get third baseman Miguel Sano back tonight. Outfielders Marwin Gonzalez, Max Kepler and Jake Cave are also close to returning.

The Vikings play at Green Bay against the Packers Sunday. Jim expects the Vikings to reveal quite a bit more in their passing game but will continue to focus on the run as long as it is working.