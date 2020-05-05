Souhan; Bateman Could be a 1st Round Pick [PODCAST]

The Gopher football team had 5 players drafted in the NFL draft last month and could have more in the 2021 draft. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says receiver Rashod Bateman could be a first round pick. He thinks Bateman is a better receiver than Justin Jefferson, who has taken at pick #22 by the Vikings last month.

Don Shula passed away Monday at the age of 90. The longtime Dolphins and Colts Head Coach won 347 NFL games in his career. Jim says Shula did a great job adjusting his offense and team to the personnel he had. He says Shula's Dolphins in the 70s were a run based team with the 80s teams more pass based.