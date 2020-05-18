Souhan; Anthony Harris is One of the NFL’s Best Safeties [PODCAST]

Vikings' safety Anthony Harris signed a 1-year franchise tender and will make $11.441 Million in 2020. The Vikings have until July 15 to work out a long-term contract with Harris. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Harris has become one of the best safeties in the NFL.

ESPN's documentary "The Last Dance" about Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls finished up last night. Jim says it is hard to say if Michael if the best player of all-time but says he did have a great group that he played with that included Scottie Pippen and for 3 championships, Dennis Rodman.