Souhan: An Unlikely Player is the Key to the Vikings Defense

The Vikings are transitioning from a 4-3 defensive front to a 3-4. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. He says nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson's ability to take on double teams and plug the middle will be key in how well they stop the run. The Vikings are hoping edge rushers Za'Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter can stay healthy to bolster their pass rush. Tomlinson will also play a key role in the pass rush forcing offenses to account for him.

The Vikings are expected to go with Eric Kendricks and Jordan Hicks as inside linebackers. Souhan says the switch to a 3-4 defense will allow the Vikings to be more flexible in how they defend the pass and put pressure on opposing offenses. He says a 4-3 is typically a better way to stop the run with a pair of big defensive tackles on the field.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jim Souhan about Dalvin Tomlinson it is available below.