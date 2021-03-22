Son Accused of Shooting Father in Rochester

ROCHESTER (AP) -- Police continue to search for a Rochester teen accused of shooting his father.

It happened Friday at about 7:30 p.m. outside the Essex Park Apartments where the two live.

Police say the 41-year-old father was arguing with his 18-year-old son about finances. The confrontation turned violent when the two went out into the parking lot. The son fired a handgun twice with one shot striking his father in the leg. The son then drove away.

The father was taken to Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are recommending multiple felony charges, including second-degree assault and making terroristic threats.

