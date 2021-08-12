Some MN Boat Owners Urged to Consider Removing Them Early

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is encouraging some shoreland owners to consider removing their boats and pontoons earlier than normal due to ongoing drought conditions.

In some cases, the DNR says seasonally docked watercraft may be difficult to remove for the season as the water levels continue to drop.

Shoreland owners at especially shallow lakes are at the greatest risk for problems this fall if the conditions continue to worsen.

As water levels continue to drop, many boaters are also experiencing problems launching and landing their boats at public landings.

The DNR is out repairing the landings and extending them where possible, but little can be done in naturally shallow areas or landings with damage from power loading. This creates deep holes at the end of the ramp when boaters use their motor to "power-load" their boats onto the trailer.

