Some Human Foods are Good for Your Dog [LIST]

We hear so much about what NOT to feed your dog or your pet, and how certain foods can sometimes even cause a major sickness in your pet, or even worse, death. But what are some human foods that are alright to feed your pet? And in some cases, foods that are even good for them?

This list is important if you are in a situation like my dog is in, where regular dog food, kibbles or wet food doesn't agree with his system. We have been having to make his food for him for a few months which is the only way he has a normal digestive system. His fur is also shinier and softer, his excrement is normal, and he maintains a normal weight. All over a good thing for him. Is it sometimes a pain in the butt, but it's worth it if you have a pet with some digestive or health issues.

There are some places that have natural foods for your dog or cat that are pre-made and some of those places are mail order type of food sources. They may be convenient, but they usually come with a fairly hefty price. When you take the time to make your pet's food, it is also costly, but not as much as it would be if you were to buy it pre-made.

I think that almost everyone with a dog knows that if they are having any sort of digestive issue, or if they just "won't eat" when you prepare some rice and hamburger or chicken combo, your pet will generally gobble that right up. But usually after that, you can switch back to their regular food. In the case of my dog, that is not possible. So I did some research to find out what people food dogs can consume safely.

This is the result of that research.