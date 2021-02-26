Snowfest Kicks Off Saturday in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH – A new socially-distanced winter event is taking place this weekend in St. Joseph.

The inaugural Snowfest, sponsored by the St. Joseph Park Board and Recreation Department, kicks off Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. with a moonlight snowshoe walk in Millstream Park. The walk will be followed by a bonfire and s’mores near the Millstream Park shelter.

Snowfest continues on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Park. Activities include skating and sledding races.

Event organizers are encouraging attendees to post pictures of the fun on social media, tagged with #visitjoetown.

Snowfest is an all-ages event. Participants are encouraged to follow proper social distancing and masking guidelines.

For more information, check out the Visit Greater St. Cloud Snowfest website.