Snow Totals: Heaviest Snow in Southeastern Minnesota

UNDATED -- The heaviest snow that fell Sunday was down in the far southeastern corner of Minnesota and into parts of Iowa and Wisconsin.

In our state, Mabel had the most snow with 7.5 inches, Spring Grove got 6.3 inches, Adams had 5.5 inches, and Rochester 4.3 inches.

To the north of us there was generally a little over three inches with Motley reporting 3.5 inches, and Aitkin and Gilbert both getting 3.3 inches.

In our area, we had about two inches of snow including one official reading at Pleasant Lake. Sartell had 1.7 inches, the St. Cloud Airport had 1.6 inches, St. Joseph 1.3 inches, and Kimball 1.5 inches of snow.

