Update: St. Cloud Parks Going ‘Smoke Free’

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud's park system will be going smoke-free.

During Monday night's meeting, the city council held a public hearing to consider banning all smoking products in the parks.

No one from the public spoke either in favor or against the ordinance, and with very little discussion it passed unanimously. It will go into effect in 30 days.

Early this month, the Park and Recreation Advisory Board passed a resolution recommending the adoption of an ordinance or policy to prohibit marijuana, Vaping, and tobacco use in all city parks, outdoor recreation sites, outdoor sports facilities, and city-owned outdoor public spaces.

The ordinance also includes all parking lots that are adjacent to city parks, and inside all vehicles that are in a city park or adjacent parking lot.

A violation would be a petty misdemeanor, which has a fine of up to $300.

