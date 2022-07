UNDATED – Another round of rain may spoil the fireworks tonight.

Get our free mobile app

The National Weather Service says rain and a few thunderstorms will clear out of the area by noon today, but there is a 20% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms after 8:00 p.m.

On the positive side, the NWS says the risk of severe weather is low.

More chances for storms remain in the forecast for the rest of the week.