Garrison Fireworks Show Will Go On over Lake Mille Lacs

GARRISON -- The fireworks show over Lake Mille Lacs will go on this Saturday night. The Garrison Commercial Club and Garrison VFW Post 1816 are planning to hold their annual 4th of July fireworks display around 10:00 p.m.

Spokeswoman Reenie Phillips says, because they do not have a concentrated festival connected to the fireworks, they decided they shoot the fireworks off and still maintain social distancing.

However, she says the biggest concern was raising the money needed to pay for the fireworks.

And it became challenging because of the Garrison Commerical Club and the VFW Post primarily our funds come from charitable gambling and with the shutdown we've certainly been affected by our gambling and receiving any funds to promote the fireworks.

Phillips says they've set up a Go Fund Me page and are still accepting donations. She says they've also received some private donations to help pay for the fireworks.

Phillips says you'll have good views of the fireworks from anywhere on the lake, or the big walleye in Garrison is also a good spot.

She just reminds everyone to remember to practice safe social distancing standards.