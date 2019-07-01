Minnesota DNR Cracking Down on Drunk Boating Over the 4th

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is sending extra enforcement to the lakes the weekend over the 4th of July.

The initiative is called “Operation Dry Water" and it officially kicks off Friday, July 5th across the state and runs through Sunday, July 7th. The goal is to crack down on drunken boating in Minnesota and keep everyone safer on the water.

The Minnesota DNR posted on their website:

Alcohol is involved in about 30 percent of fatal boat accidents in Minnesota. Drunk boating is drunk driving — designate a sober ride on the water and on the road.

You can read more about Operation Dry Water here. Have a safe and happy 4th of July!