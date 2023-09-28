Slight Chance for Strong Storms in Minnesota on Friday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A few severe thunderstorms will be possible Friday into Friday evening over portions of central into northern Minnesota.

The primary threats are large hail to the size of a half dollar along with localized heavy rainfall, and damaging wind.

Make sure to keep an eye on the forecast for updates as we get closer to Friday!

St. Cloud has had 1.77 inches of rain so far in September, most of that coming last weekend. We're still about an inch below normal for the month so far, so more rain would be welcomed.

After the rain on Friday, temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-80s with dew points approaching the mid to upper 60s - making this weekend feel more like summer than fall.

