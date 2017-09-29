MINNEAPOLIS -- A small increase in Northstar Commuter Rail fares goes into effect Sunday. It will cost you 25-cents more per fare as part of Metro Transit's across the board fare hikes.

Metro Transit runs Northstar and is installing the fare increases October 1st as a way to shrink an estimated budget deficit of $110,000,000 in the next few years.

The current weekday fare from Big Lake to Minneapolis will go from $6.00 to $6.25 per trip. Weekend fares go from $5.25 to $5.50 for the same trip.